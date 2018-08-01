Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Blasts 17th homer

Smoak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Smoak blasted his 17th home run of the season in the fourth inning, but also matched a season high with the three strikeouts. The 31-year-old won't be happy to see July come to an end, as he slashed .303/.374/.596 in the month with eight doubles and six homers over 89 at-bats.