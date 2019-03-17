Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Blasts third homer of spring

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's split-squad game against the Yankees.

The veteran switch hitter is having a big spring, slashing .348/.414/.769 with three homers and a 3:4 BB:K through 29 plate appearances. Smoak has clubbed 63 homers over the last two years after turning his career around in Toronto, and he figures to be a consistent power source in the heart of the Jays' lineup once again in 2019.

