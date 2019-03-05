Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Blasts three-run homer

Smoak went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Smoak took Matt Moore deep in his first at-bat Tuesday, putting the Blue Jays up 3-0 in the first inning. The switch hitter reached on an error and came around to score again in the sixth inning. While Smoak has just three hits in 15 at-bats this spring (.214), two of those connections have left the yard.