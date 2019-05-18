Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Clocks sixth homer
Smoak went 1-for-2 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.
The first-inning blast off Ivan Nova was his first long ball since April 21, and Smoak was mired in a brutal 7-for-64 (.109) slump over the 20 games in between. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .218/.379/.391 on the year with six homers and 21 RBI in 40 games, and only his patience at the plate has kept his fantasy value afloat over the last few weeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...