Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Clocks sixth homer

Smoak went 1-for-2 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

The first-inning blast off Ivan Nova was his first long ball since April 21, and Smoak was mired in a brutal 7-for-64 (.109) slump over the 20 games in between. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .218/.379/.391 on the year with six homers and 21 RBI in 40 games, and only his patience at the plate has kept his fantasy value afloat over the last few weeks.