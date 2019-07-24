Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Comes through with clutch hits
Smoak went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 2-1 victory against the Indians on Tuesday.
The veteran first baseman tied the contest with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, and then he hit a walk-off single during the 10th. Smoak is only hitting .218, but he does have 17 home runs, 44 RBI and 39 runs in 280 at-bats this season. He should reach the 25-homer mark for the third straight year.
