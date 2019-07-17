Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Cranks 15th homer

Smoak went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Smoak played a big role in the Blue Jays offensive output Tuesday night, highlighted by his 15th homer of the season -- a solo shot in the sixth inning. Entering the team's series against the Red Sox, Smoak had failed to collect a hit in five consecutive starts, though he's gone 3-for-8 with three RBI and three runs scored in the first two games of the set. He's now hitting .216/.354/.421 across 316 plate appearances for the season.