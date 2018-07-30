Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Day off against Athletics

Smoak is not in the lineup against Oakland on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smoak will receive a standard breather following nine straight starts coming out of the All-Star break, during which he's hit .308/.357/.410 with four doubles and a pair of RBI. Kendrys Morales will man first base while Yangervis Solarte gets a mini-break at the DH spot for the series opener.