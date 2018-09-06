Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Day off Thursday

Smoak is not in the lineup against the Indians on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored during Wednesday's triumph over the Rays. In his absence, Rowdy Tellez will start at first base and hit sixth in the lineup.

