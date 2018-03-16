Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Day-to-day with wrist sprain

Smoak is dealing with a wrist sprain but is expected to be able to play Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It sounds like a very minor issue for Smoak. He is hitting .208 with zero home runs in 24 spring at-bats, but that means next to nothing given the sample size. Smoak is still on pace to be the Blue Jays' everyday first baseman.