Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Delivers 20th homer

Smoak went 2-for-3 with a walk, solo home run and two RBI on Tuesday against the Braves.

Smoak provided most of the Blue Jays' offense Tuesday, first delivering an RBI single in the opening frame. He followed that up with a solo homer in the seventh inning to give the team a 3-1 lead, his 20th long ball of the season. It was just his second home run of the month, though he does have five doubles since Aug. 12. While he's hitting a disappointing .214 across 437 plate appearances, Smoak has maintained a 16.5 percent walk rate, boosting his on-base percentage to .352 to go along with a .418 slugging percentage.