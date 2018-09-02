Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Does it again
Smoak homered in his fourth consecutive game in a losing effort in Miami.
Smoak has feasted against the pitching staffs of Baltimore and Miami of late in the power department, homering in four straight games. He now has 23 homers on the season, but is not going to match last year's homer total of 38 unless he continues facing these two teams the rest of the season.
