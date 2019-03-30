Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in first two runs

Smoak went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against Detroit.

Smoak tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning on a single, extending Toronto's lead to six. He went 0-for-4 on Opening Day but managed to come through with two base knocks in Friday's shutout victory.

