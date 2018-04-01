Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in six runs Sunday
Smoak went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.
Smoak had an outstanding game Sunday. Not only was he responsible for driving in six of Toronto's seven runs, but he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning. Smoak now has two consecutive games in which he's recorded multiple RBI. He'll look to carry his recent momentum into the Blue Jays' upcoming series against the White Sox.
