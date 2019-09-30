Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in three

Smoak went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Smoak will leave Blue Jays' fans with positive memories in what may wind up as his final game in Toronto. He'll be a free agent this season and may find it tough to secure a major-league contract, as he'll be coming off a year in which he hit just .208/.342/.406, not a good enough line for a first baseman. Smoak will turn 33 in December and likely doesn't fit into the rebuilding Blue Jays' future plans.