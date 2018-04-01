Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in two

Smoak went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI Saturday against the Yankees.

Smoak has yet to leave the yard in the young 2018 season but he has remained productive with doubles in back-to-back games. He has also batted third or fourth in each of the Blue Jays three games, making it clear that he will be a big part of the team's offensive production this season. After a breakout 2017 campaign, it remains to be seen whether Smoak can maintain his level of production from last year but his two extra-base hits and prominent spot in the batting lineup are cause for early season optimism.