Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Extends on-base streak to 13 games

Smoak went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

After going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, Smoak has reached base in every game since, posting a .286/.474/.476 slash line with two homers, nine runs, 10 RBI and a whopping 13 free passes in 13 games. The first baseman has been one of the only steady performers in the Jays lineup to begin the season, which has contributed to those walks as other teams pitch around him, but Smoak should get a little more help once Vlad Guerrero Jr. joins the lineup.