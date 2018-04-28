Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Four hits in Friday's loss

Smoak went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

It's the second four-hit performance of his career. Smoak has started to heat up again, collecting seven hits in his last three games to push his slash line back up to .275/.380/.451. While he hasn't shown the same power stroke he did in 2017, the 31-year-old is still supplying solid numbers from the heart of the Jays order and could go on a homer binge at any time.