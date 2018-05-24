Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Gets breather Thursday

Smoak is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak will get the day off after appearing in 15 consecutive ballgames. He's put together a .231/.394/.423 batting line with two home runs and eight RBI over that span. Kendrys Morales is penciled into the lineup at first base and will bat sixth.

