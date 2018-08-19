Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Gets day off

Smoak is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Even after a two-hit performance Saturday, Smoak has delivered a .156 average over his past nine games, so he'll get a chance to hit the reset button in the series finale. Kendrys Morales will spell Smoak at first base and bat cleanup.

More News
Our Latest Stories