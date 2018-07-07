Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Goes deep Friday
Smoak went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Yankees.
Smoak delivered a big blow in the second inning, giving the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead following a three-run blast. Despite batting just .234, he's displayed impressive, yet inconsistent power, as he's slugging just .442 over 80 games this season.
