Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Goes deep Friday

Smoak went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Yankees.

Smoak delivered a big blow in the second inning, giving the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead following a three-run blast. Despite batting just .234, he's displayed impressive, yet inconsistent power, as he's slugging just .442 over 80 games this season.