Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Goes yard again

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 19-4 loss to the Padres.

Very little went right for the Jays in the rout, but Smoak did hit his third homer in the last four games and ninth of the season. His .219/.373/.425 slash line remains rough, but his power and patience still give him some fantasy appeal in many formats.

