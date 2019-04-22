Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Goes yard again

Smoak went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Athletics.

Smoak took J.B. Wendelken deep in the seventh inning for his fifth home run of the season. After a producing little in terms of power to begin the season, Smoak has racked up three home runs in his past four games and is now slugging .582 across 67 at-bats. He'll look to keep this production rolling as the Blue Jays open a series Tuesday against the Giants.

