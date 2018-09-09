Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Goes yard in Sunday's win

Smoak hit his 24th home run of the season while driving in three runs in Sunday's 6-2 win over Cleveland.

Smoak is just 5-for-24 in the month of September with 10 strikeouts, but two of those hits have been home runs. He continues to see at-bats from the middle of the lineup, allowing him RBI chances behind a hot Billy McKinney.

