Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Heads to bench

Smoak is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.

Smoak is in the midst of a 2-for-30 (.067) stretch over his last 10 appearances, so he'll take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale as he looks to hit the reset button. In his place, Rowdy Tellez is starting at first base and hitting third.

