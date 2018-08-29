Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits 20th homer

Smoak went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Orioles.

Smoak rebounded from Monday's three-strikeout performance with the fifth-inning home run, but ultimately the Blue Jays pitching staff couldn't keep the Orioles in check. The 31-year-old will hope to build on Tuesday's homer, as he entered the day 6-for-53 (.113) over his last 62 plate appearances.

