Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits first homer since April 1

Smoak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 defeat for Toronto against Boston on Thursday.

Smoak had cooled down considerably after a red-hot start but he came through against some tough opposition in this one as he was able to get to Red Sox ace Chris Sale with a third-inning solo shot - his first long ball since a two-homer, six RBI game back on April 1. He's still slugging just .414 so hopefully this long ball was the start of another hot streak as he looks to replicate the form of last season's breakout 38-homer campaign.