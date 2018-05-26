Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits seventh homer of season
Smoak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Toronto's 6-5 victory over Philadelphia on Friday.
After getting the day off Thursday, Smoak returned to the lineup and checked in with a fifth-inning blast off Zach Eflin for his seventh long ball of the season. Smoak's .255 average is down a bit from the career-high mark of .270 he posted in his long-awaited 38-homer breakout campaign of last season, but his .823 OPS is still solid and he's showing great discipline, with 30 walks through 165 at-bats to help him to a great .375 on-base percentage. If there's one caveat with Smoak to this point, however, it would be that his average falls to .206 and his OPS to .756 over his 102 at-bats when he's had to face left-handed pitching this season.
