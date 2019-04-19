Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits third homer
Smoak went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 7-4 victory against the Twins on Thursday.
It was only his third home run of the year, but Smoak has drive in six RBI in the last four games. With his three homers, he is batting .259 with 13 RBI and 10 runs in 54 at-bats.
