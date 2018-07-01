Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits walkoff homer

Smoak went 1-for-4 with a walkoff home run Saturday against the Tigers.

Smoak didn't do much at the plate for most of the game, but he came up big when it mattered, launching a solo shot off Joe Jimenez to send the home fans home happy. The homer was his 11th on the year, leaving him on pace for 22 bombs on the season, far lower than the 38 he hit last year but still the second-highest total of his career. His .359 on-base percentage would be a career high.

