Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers for second straight game

Smoak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Smoak was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts entering the ninth inning but salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a short homer to left in the ninth inning. He's endured some miserable stretches of late, but he's now hitting .261 with three home runs over his last seven games, offering a glimmer of hope.

