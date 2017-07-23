Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers in loss

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

Smoak homered off Andrew Miller for Toronto's only run of the game. The first baseman has been one of the lone bright spots for the Blue Jays and is now up to a .302/.377/.598 slash line with 27 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs. It's taken a long time for the 30-year-old to live up to the hype that accompanied him moving through the minors, but fantasy owners that took a leap of faith on the post-hype slugger have been rewarded with a monster showing.