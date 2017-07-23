Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers in loss
Smoak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
Smoak homered off Andrew Miller for Toronto's only run of the game. The first baseman has been one of the lone bright spots for the Blue Jays and is now up to a .302/.377/.598 slash line with 27 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs. It's taken a long time for the 30-year-old to live up to the hype that accompanied him moving through the minors, but fantasy owners that took a leap of faith on the post-hype slugger have been rewarded with a monster showing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sends two over Fenway fence Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Tags 24th homer Sunday in Detroit•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hammering way towards first ASG•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes 22nd home run Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Blasts 20th homer•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...