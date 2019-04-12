Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers in return

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Smoak had been sidelined in four of the last five games with neck stiffness. However, he showed no ill-effects in his return, blasting his second home run of the season off Nate Eovaldi in the third inning. He should continue to bat high in the order -- he's hit either third or fourth in every start -- meaning he should provide solid counting stats to go along with his power.

