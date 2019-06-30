Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers twice

Smoak went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Royals on Sunday.

In his third game back from the injured list, Smoak blasted a fastball for a solo shot in the second inning and added another in the fifth inning that left the yard with an 104 MPH exit velocity. It was the 10th career multi-home run game of Smoak's career and his second of the season. The 32-year-old is hitting .227/.361/.440 with 14 home runs through 65 games this season.