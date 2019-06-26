Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hoping to return Friday

Smoak (quadriceps) ran the bases with no issues Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Smoak hasn't played since June 14 due to a quadriceps injury, but the Blue Jays are hoping to have him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Royals. Prior to landing on the shelf, the veteran slugger hit .225/.364/.423 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 62 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories