Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Idle Sunday

Smoak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He'll head to the bench after starting at first base the past two days and going 1-for-8 with a walk and an RBI. Rowdy Tellez will step in for Smoak and occupy the cleanup spot in the series finale.

