Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: In lineup for second straight day

Smoak (wrist) will start at first base and bat cleanup for the Blue Jays in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak had been sidelined for three days with a sprained wrist before returning to action Saturday against the Orioles, going 1-for-3 in the contest. The Blue Jays' decision to keep Smoak in the lineup for a second straight day indicates there's no concern with the first baseman's health heading into the regular season. Smoak will be guaranteed a full-time role in 2018 after improving his contact rate and tapping into more power last season, resulting in him slugging a career-high 38 home runs.