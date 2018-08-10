Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Knocks three hits again

Smoak went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over Boston.

Smoak has been on fire, currently riding a 13-game hitting streak and picking up six hits in the last two games. Since the start of his streak, his average has jumped from .245 to .265 with 49 extra-base hits and 59 RBI on the year.