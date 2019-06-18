Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Lands on injured list
Smoak was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a quadriceps injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smoak has been on the bench for the last three contests, and it's since been revealed that he's been nursing a quad injury. The details of the injury have yet to be revealed, but it's evidently serious enough for a trip to the shelf. Justin Shafer was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
