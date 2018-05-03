Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Lands on paternity leave list
The Blue Jays placed Smoak on the paternity leave list Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smoak will be unavailable for both halves of Thursday's doubleheader with the Indians, so manager John Gibbons will presumably turn to Kendrys Morales, Yangervis Solarte or Steve Pearce (ribs) to man first base for either contest. MLB rules state that players on the paternity list may miss no more than three games, so Smoak should rejoin the team no later than Saturday in Tampa Bay if he isn't available for Friday's series opener with the Rays. Smoak has displayed a hot bat at the plate of late, going 11-for-36 (.306 average) with two home runs and six RBI over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Four hits in Friday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits first homer since April 1•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in six runs Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in two•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: In lineup for second straight day•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...