Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Lands on paternity leave list

The Blue Jays placed Smoak on the paternity leave list Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak will be unavailable for both halves of Thursday's doubleheader with the Indians, so manager John Gibbons will presumably turn to Kendrys Morales, Yangervis Solarte or Steve Pearce (ribs) to man first base for either contest. MLB rules state that players on the paternity list may miss no more than three games, so Smoak should rejoin the team no later than Saturday in Tampa Bay if he isn't available for Friday's series opener with the Rays. Smoak has displayed a hot bat at the plate of late, going 11-for-36 (.306 average) with two home runs and six RBI over his last 10 games.