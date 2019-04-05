Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Late scratch from lineup

Smoak isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Indians due to neck soreness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Smoak was initially slated to bat third and man first base, but he'll likely be held out of Friday's matchup altogether after experiencing soreness in his neck prior to first pitch. Billy McKinney will bat cleanup, although it's unclear if he'll play first base or serve as the designated hitter.