Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Launches sixth homer Wednesday
Smoak went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 12-1 shellacking of the Mets.
The homer was his second in May and sixth of the season. Smoak hasn't yet been able to find the power stroke that carried him to a career-best 38 home runs in 2017, but his .255/.367/.454 slash line and 25 RBI in 38 games has still made him fairly productive in the heart of the Jays order.
