Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Launches two homers

Smoak went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and one walk in Friday's victory over Boston.

Smoak slugged his 15th and 16th homers of the season while leading the way to a blowout win at Fenway Park. The 31-year-old first baseman has been hot at the plate over his last seven games, as he's gone 12-for-27 with five home runs and 10 RBI. Smoak sits with a .248 batting average and a .858 OPS with two games to go before the All-Star break.