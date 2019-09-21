Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Leaves yard in win

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday in the Blue Jays' 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Smoak's go-ahead bomb in the top of the seventh inning held up as the difference as the Blue Jays rolled to a fifth consecutive win. The 32-year-old has been handling more of a part-time role in September, and that's unlikely to change over the season's final week while the impending free agent's future with the organization remains muddled.