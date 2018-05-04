Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Likely to return Sunday

Manager John Gibbons expects Smoak (personal) to return to the lineup Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Smoak was placed on the paternity list Thursday, and though the rule normally allows players to only miss three games, the fact that Thursday featured a doubleheader will allow Smoak to stay out of action one extra game while attending to the birth of his child. In the meantime, Kendrys Morales, Yangervis Solarte and Luke Maile seem to comprise the pecking order at first base.