Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Likely to return Sunday
Manager John Gibbons expects Smoak (personal) to return to the lineup Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Smoak was placed on the paternity list Thursday, and though the rule normally allows players to only miss three games, the fact that Thursday featured a doubleheader will allow Smoak to stay out of action one extra game while attending to the birth of his child. In the meantime, Kendrys Morales, Yangervis Solarte and Luke Maile seem to comprise the pecking order at first base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Lands on paternity leave list•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Four hits in Friday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hits first homer since April 1•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in six runs Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Drives in two•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...