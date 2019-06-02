Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Mashes 12th homer

Smoak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rockies.

His ninth-inning shot off Carlos Estevez didn't affect the final outcome, but it did give Smoak six homers in his last eight games. The power surge has pushed the veteran first baseman's slash line on the year up to .237/.376/.475 with 12 long balls and 32 RBI through 52 contests.

