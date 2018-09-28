Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in lineup Friday

Smoak is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Smoak finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games and is slashing .180/.296/.361 with three home runs in September. Rowdy Tellez grabs another start as the two are splitting time at first base.

