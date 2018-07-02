Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in lineup Monday
Smoak is not starting Monday against the Tigers.
Smoak hit a walkoff homer Saturday against the Tigers but is hitting just .202 overall in the month of June. Kendrys Morales will start at first base in his place.
