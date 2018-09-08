Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in Saturday's lineup

Smoak is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak will take a seat in favor of the hot-hitting Rowdy Tellez, who will make a third straight start at first base following his callup from the minors a few days ago. Following a 13-game hitting streak that ended Aug. 10, Smoak has slashed just .160/.284/.358 since.