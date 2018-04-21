Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Not in Saturday's lineup

Smoak is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smoak will get the day off following five straight starts as Steve Pearce gets the nod at first base. Over the course of the 2018 campaign, Smoak is hitting .233/.352/.384 with two home runs and 12 RBI.

